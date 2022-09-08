OFFERS
Inaugural Monarch Triathlon set for October in Kingman

The inaugural Monarch Triathlon SuperHalf will end under the Route 66 arch in Kingman on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 8, 2022 2:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – The inaugural Monarch Triathlon SuperHalf, a race that will end in Kingman, is for a good cause. Part of the proceeds will help girls who lost their mothers to cancer pay for college.

The triathlon is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22 in Kingman, and will cover a total distance of 56 miles. The field will be limited to 1,100 female participants, according to organizers. Athletes will swim one mile in the Colorado River, ride 48 miles on Historic Highway 68 through Union Pass and run seven miles along famous Route 66 with a finish line under the Route 66 Arch on Beale St. in Kingman.

The Monarch Triathlon will donate a portion of the proceeds from the race to provide college scholarships to girls who have lost their mothers to cancer. Finishers and spectators will be greeted at the finish line with video tributes and images to celebrate their accomplishments.

“The goal is to make sure that these ladies are able to grow and transform, like the monarch butterfly, and celebrate their life despite the setbacks and hardships faced when losing a parent,” organizers wrote in a news release.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22. The cost to participate is $285. To register visit https://bit.ly/3B6cYF7.

