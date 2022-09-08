Kingman City Council writes letter in support of irrigation non-expansion area

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council approved a letter of support to create an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Groundwater Basin, the underground aquifer that could fall to worrisome levels within the century.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting council also decided to cancel their Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting due to the Arizona Department of Water Resources public meeting on the aquifer. The agricultural impact is a topic of discussion among elected officials across the county as water levels in Kingman’s primary water source continue to drop.

ADWR will hold a public hearing on the INA at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors auditorium, 700 W. Beale St., Kingman, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. The designation would limit the expansion of irrigated lands like farms.

A U.S. Geologic Survey study found, and Mohave County data confirmed, that new farms in the area are a major cause of the water deficit. Earlier findings from USGS showed that more water was being pumped out of the aquifer than the natural recharge could replenished.

The 2017 study, published in 2021, observed a 30,900 acre-foot deficit annually, a massive jump from previous findings. A 1,200-foot water level has been established as an “adequate assured” water level. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water.

However, if the aquifer falls to the 1,200- foot level new wells would be needed to reach a 2,000-foot depth. Along with wells costing $2 million to $3 million each, water quality under 1,200 feet is a concern.

The water could reach the 1,200-feet water level in 50 to 140 years depending on what steps are taken to address the water deficit. Of the 8,400 acres cultivated by farms, there’s a 26,901 acre-feet of water demand. Over 77,000 acres are currently owned by farming entities and if all land is cultivated, excluding mountain terrain, water could fall to worrisome levels in a few decades.

“Agricultural irrigation is our priority threat right now,” Public Works Director Rob Owen said. “Kingman Water System water users are among the most water efficient in the whole state.”

However, not every Kingman resident feels that an INA is enough. Kingman resident J’aime Morgaine said that an Active Management Area, a much stricter distinction, would benefit the community more. However, the item was to approve a letter of support for an INA, not change the language.

“We are long past an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area to be proactively helpful for us,” said Morgaine, who is executive director of the non-partisan Real Change PAC.

Mohave County has already previously failed to get an INA for the aquifer, and an AMA is much harder to get, City Manager Ron Foggin said. Owen said that even though the INA is being pursued, seeking an AMA could be attempted in the future. However, the agenda item was specifically for the INA.

“An AMA is just not on the table,” Foggin said. “That’s not what ADWR is offering and there’s not a citizen's petition that’s in place to require a vote of the people for an AMA. There’s a lot of work that has gone into water legislation the last four years and we’ve tried to get a number of legislation passed without success, and we’re having the director of ADWR show up with at least an opportunity to keep this conversation going.”

According to the ADWR website, within AMAs, ADWR administers state laws, creates groundwater management plans, generates future needs, and develops public policy that promotes water efficiency and water allocation. An AMA expands past agriculture water regulation to developers and industrial entities.

“We’re light years ahead of where we were,” Foggin said about having the opportunity to receive an INA. “Having the ADWR willing to come and hold a public hearing on this is important and frankly it doesn’t close any doors, it doesn’t stop us from moving forward with additional legislation. It just gives us a foothold in.”

Mayor Ken Watkins encouraged community members to attend the Sept. 20 public hearing to state their position on an INA or even an AMA since the ADWR is seeking public input. Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said that the council voicing opposition to an INA could potentially translate to the council not supporting water protection actions.

“This is one small win for our water, but we’re just gonna have to keep fighting afterward,” if an INA is granted, Scott Stehly said.