OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Moose Lodge slates charity golf tournament

The 2nd Annual Kingman Moose Lodge #1704 Charity Golf Tournament is slated for Saturday, Sept. 4 at Cerbat Cliffs golf course, 1001 Gates Ave., Kingman. (Miner file photo)

The 2nd Annual Kingman Moose Lodge #1704 Charity Golf Tournament is slated for Saturday, Sept. 4 at Cerbat Cliffs golf course, 1001 Gates Ave., Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 8, 2022 2:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 2nd Annual Kingman Moose Lodge #1704 Charity Golf Tournament is slated for Saturday, Sept. 4.

The event will be at Cerbat Cliffs golf course, 1001 Gates Ave., Kingman, starting at 8 a.m. The event is open to the public. Proceeds go to the Kingman Area Food Bank.

The four-player team scramble format costs $100 per player. Around 80 to 144 players are needed, according to a news release from organizers.

Winners will receive a cash prize. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin and long drive, plus drawings and more.

For more information contact Eric Olson at 559-639-9511 or email at jj48phan@gmail.com. To contact the Moose Lodge email lodge1704@mooseunits.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State