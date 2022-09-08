Mohave County: No conflicts in medical examiner contract

KINGMAN – When Mohave County medical examiner Archiaus Mosley announced last year that he would not be renewing a long-term extension of his contract with the county due to personal health issues, it left the county scrambling to find a suitable replacement.

Ultimately it led the county to adopt an unorthodox approach that put the CEO of a company that owns multiple funeral homes in the county - Serenity Memorial Group - in charge of the medical examiner office’s administration. In turn, Serenity hired Mosley to continue serving as the licensed medical examiner.

Several competing funeral home directors expressed concerns about mixing mortuary services with the medical examiner’s office at the time. But the county staff said they determined there was no legal conflict of interest in organizing the medical examiner services that way and, since it was the only proposal after three rounds of solicitation for services, it appeared to be the best path forward.

Serenity Memorial Group was hired by the Board of Supervisors to take over the Medical Examiner’s office in November 2021. Serenity also owns Arizona Affordable Funeral Home, Mohave Memorial Funeral Home, and Desert Lawn with locations in Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, Lake Havasu City, and Kingman.

Hassett is also a Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commissioner.

But over the past 10 months the arrangement has caused frustrations for some of the other funeral home operators in the county who are concerned that Serenity Memorial may be using its new position running the medical examiner’s office to drum up additional business for its mortuaries.

In Mohave County, the public fiduciary creates and administers a distribution list for funeral homes where each funeral home in a given area takes turns being “on call.” The on-call funeral home is supposed to be the one contacted when the deceased doesn’t have family members available to decide where to send them, if the family doesn’t have the financial resources for a burial, or the family simply doesn’t have a preference for any particular funeral home.

That list is used by a variety of entities including hospitals, hospice and law enforcement.

Although the list has been in use for years, this is the first time data showing the resulting distribution has been publicly available. A provision requiring the publishing of that data was included in the county’s contract with Serenity with the expressed goal of ensuring transparency. But internal records from a couple local funeral homes do not match up with the official statistics being reported on the medical examiner’s website. In each case, mohaveme.com reports the funeral homes were sent significantly more decedents – the industry term for a person who has died – than the funeral home reports it received from the call list.

Health Director Chad Kingsley, who took over the position from Denise Burley in late August, says the data currently being reported on the medical examiner website show all decedents retrieved by a funeral home - not only those that made contact using the distribution list. He admits that several flaws in the data collection have been identified since the information has been made public over the last 10 months. But Kingsley said the issues do not originate in the medical examiner’s office - they are just the entity that publishes the statistics - and the county hasn’t seen any evidence of foul play by anyone involved.

He said the health department has been working with Serenity to address issues as they have been identified, and also to update the software used for data collection.

A recent two-part series by Fox 10 in Phoenix, which aired last week, raised questions about the medical examiner’s office and whether the arrangement in Mohave County should be considered a conflict of interest, whether the medical examiner’s office is following the county’s funeral home rotation as they should be, and questions about how Serenity Memorial Group stores the bodies it is in charge of when they aren’t at the medical examiner facility.

On Aug. 24 the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which oversees the medical examiner contract, responded to the story with a letter to stakeholders. In the letter, Kingsley defended Serenity Memorial’s administration of the medical examiner’s office. He alleged that the story contained “significant flaws in its facts, leading to erroneous conclusions.”

Kingsley told Today’s News-Herald that most of the inaccuracies he was referring to include incorrect titles of people interviewed in the story, and legal and contractual terms were misused.

“The title Fox News used for Mr. Hassett was the Medical Examiner, which is a medical professional,” Kingsley wrote in an email. “He is not a licensed medical professional; that is Dr. Mosely, MD. It also stated that the County Manager said he didn’t care, which he did not say, nor is there any evidence of it. The County Manager is a public servant who deeply cares about the county he serves. He consistently shows this in his management and service.”

Kingsley also said in the letter that the claims being made were documented and submitted to Serenity Memorial by the health department and says Serenity’s responses were “reasonable, contractually acceptable explanations.” The letter says the health department will put together a summary assessment report of pertinent information, which is expected to be completed and publicly available within 30 days.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting last November, Procurement Director Tara Acton told the supervisors that the county put out a request for information seeking feedback on medical examiner services on March 18, 2021, but did not receive a single response. So on May 14 the county gave it another shot – this time with a request for proposal that was advertised according to all legal requirements as well as being emailed directly to about 200 potential service providers, Acton said. The county didn’t receive any responses once again, even after extending the deadline by two weeks.

Acton said after the first couple attempts were unsuccessful, the county manager, attorney’s office, health department and procurement met to try to figure out what to do next. She said while exploring different possibilities, Serenity Memorial Group CEO John Hassett expressed interest in providing medical examiner services.

Acton noted that since at least 2007, Mohave County has only received one response when soliciting for medical examiner services over the years, so the lack of responses to the current opening wasn’t a huge surprise. Acton said that staff determined it would be in the county’s best interest to attempt to re-solicit for the medical examiner services – this time targeting mortuary service providers in particular.

Mohave County put out its third solicitation for the services on Aug. 25, 2021 and only received one proposal by the Sept. 24 deadline – a bid by Serenity Memorial.

According to the proposal, Serenity would hire Mosely as an employee to continue working as the licensed medical examiner for the operation while Hassett and Serenity Memorial Group would take over the administrative portion of the office.

“It really came down to Dr. Mosely clearly stating, in writing, that he does have health related concerns and he can no longer continue to provide the services under the contract,” County Manager Sam Elters said during the meeting in November. “That includes the admin part, the investigation, the business parts, and the medical examiner. He said he wants to just limit his services to medical examiner.”

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter noted that having a mortuary service step in to provide medical examiner services appears “pretty irregular,” and asked if any other counties use the same approach.

“I am not aware of any other county, at the present time, that has those services provided as a joint venture,” Elters responded. “But it is one that works. We believe it is effective.”

Elters said the county reviewed several potential alternatives such as contracting out the services to neighboring counties including Coconino or Yavapai, but ultimately county staff felt it was important to keep the services in the county.

“The fact that we can have Dr. Mosely continue to provide those services that the county attorney’s office and the county sheriff’s department are satisfied and pleased with, and to have them done in such a way that he is not burdened with the business aspect of it, was an acceptable option,” Elters said. “Now that we have a contract to provide those services, because they are essential, we can proceed to work with the board on looking at those services being provided in a different model in the future.”

Ultimately, the Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve the contract with Serenity Memorial Group, which pays $1.11 million annually ($92,500 per month) for the Medical Examiner Services for the next three years. The county also has the option to extend the agreement by a total of two years – in one-year increments.

Supervisor Buster Johnson was the only one to vote against the contract.

“This contract is basically leaving it with Mosley, we have a letter from his doctor saying he is no longer able to perform the duties, and we are giving $400,000 more. It doesn’t seem like a good deal to me,” Johnson said during the meeting. “It seems like for $400,000, if we are keeping Mosely, we could have just made that part of somebody’s department instead of giving $400,000 to a mortuary.”

Johnson told Today’s News-Herald that pushing for the county to build its own morgue to house medical examiner services has been a priority of his for the last several years.

“It’s the final thing that we do for our citizens,” Johnson said. “You’d think we would have more respect for them, and we don’t seem to have it, I guess.”

County officials say such a facility is currently in the works - though it is still a ways away from breaking ground.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office must frequently communicate and work with local funeral homes in the area. But Acton told the Supervisors during the meeting in November that the county did not identify any legal conflicts of interest in awarding the medical examiner contract to Serenity.

Kingsley told Today’s News-Herald that conflicts of interest are addressed in both the county’s request for proposal and the contract with Serenity Memorial Group.

“From what I’ve read and studied in them, the County legally provided and defined all interests for both parties, including scope, terms, and conditions,” Kingsley said. “Reading through them, I see extensive legal work that references and defines compliance with Arizona Law.”

Kingsley points out that the contract addresses finances, operations, procedures, laws, and transparent reporting for both Serenity Memorial Group and Mohave County. He said the contract itself protects against Hassett and Serenity Memorial Group acting improperly in its role providing medical examiner services to the county. Kingsley said the county has oversight of the office through administration of the contract.

“The county meets monthly with the contractor,” he said. “This meeting serves to review the contract, meet financial obligations, and address any issues… The contract also has auditing clauses that allow for an in-depth review when warranted by defined indicators.”

Calls for comment to funeral home directors at Diamond & Son’s, Lietz-Fraze, Sutton Memorial, and Bradbury Memorial were either not returned or they declined to speak on the record for this story. A request to speak with Hassett, made through Mohave County public information, was also unsuccessful.

During the meeting in November, Acton told the Supervisors that staff wanted to increase the transparency of the medical examiner’s office by publicly disclosing its statistics from the county’s distribution list which establishes the on-call rotation for funeral homes.

“After the medical exam has happened we have requested that this provider make that information very public,” Acton said during the meeting. “They will be going through a rotation schedule, and they will have on a website where bodies are released to.”

The bid for the contract by Serenity Memorial also promises to post those stats online, in addition to several other steps the company said it would take in the name of transparency.

Those stats can be found online at mohaveme.com/stats, but they have done little to convince funeral homes that they are being treated fairly – primarily because the numbers reported on the medical examiner’s website do not seem to match the internal records from multiple funeral homes.

Bradbury Memorial Center shared its monthly numbers with Today’s News-Herald for January through July this year. In each month, the medical examiner’s figures showing how many decedents were sent to Bradbury were higher than Bradbury’s internal records show they received from the distribution list.

In January, the website shows Bradbury Memorial receiving 21 decedents while the funeral home’s records report 8. The website shows 12 in February while Bradbury Memorial’s records show 4. In March the medical examiner’s office reports 7 for Bradbury which is 4 more than the funeral home recorded, the April report shows 19 while Bradbury Memorial’s records show 9, the May report shows 11 while Bradbury’s records show 5, in June the website shows 10 while Bradbury Memorials records show just 1, and in July the website shows 11 while Bradbury’s records show 8.

According to the Fox 10 report last week, Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home reported similar discrepancies in the numbers reported for its operation – claiming it received 24 cases from the rotation in February, April and May combined, rather than the 69 cases indicated on the medical examiner’s website.

Kingsley said the data that is collected and reported on the medical examiner’s website reports any retrieval of a decedent by a funeral home - not only those that made use of the distribution list. He said a funeral home’s monthly count for the number of decedents it received from the distribution list would not match the medical examiner’s statistics because that isn’t what that data is currently reporting.

Using a death in a hospital as an example, Kingsley said the hospital would use the distribution list to determine the funeral home if there is no next of kin. Otherwise the family chooses the funeral home. But in both casts the hospital reports the death to the medical examiner’s office.

“That report includes the funeral home it assigned the decedent, even though the death didn’t include or require medical examiner services. The monthly numbers are from multiple types of data submissions. If the next of kin decides the funeral home, which isn’t part of the distribution list, it’s still reported to the OME.”

Kingsley said another issue that complicates the counts is that not all deaths are reported immediately.

“Entities are required to report within 24 hours, but a significant amount of reporting occurs weeks or months later, if a death occurred in March but was reported (by fax) in June, the data would either retroactively alter March’s data or be included in June, skewing and misrepresenting the month’s data. If an individual or business wants to discredit data, it’s easy to take how data operates, such as numbers being changed months later or wrongly over-inflated, and accuse malpractice. Some may be familiar with other public data and how this played out over the last few years.”

Kingsley admits that data collection and management have flaws, but said Serenity has worked with the county to fix data input, understand and compensate for human error, and to update the office’s data reporting and software.

“It has been a challenging process,” Kingsley said. “Through that process, the Department of Public Health has provided explanations of the data’s defects to any interested parties. The current defects specific to the OME’s data come from software, reporting incongruencies, and human error. To date, there is no evidence of malintent from any source.”

Kingsley said after trying out several software demos and trials, the medical examiner’s office is currently in the process of moving to new software called MDI Log, which is a system made for medical examiner offices. He said the new software is expected to be rolled out in September and be in place in October.

Kingsley also confirmed that Mohave County verifies the data being reported by comparing it to cases, but he said that has been a little challenging due to the limitations of the current data reporting and software in use.

“This issue is one of the main focuses of the contract and the county,” Kingsley said. “The Department of Public Health has recently used its data specialist to separately compile the data to identify errors. This is one of the other processes it is using to research and compose its upcoming report.”

In addition to posting its numbers online, Serenity Memorial’s bid to provide medical examiner services included a handful of other ways it would address transparency.

The bid from Serenity states that it would update the website and all documents to include a disclosure that Serenity Memorial Group runs the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Today’s News-Herald has been unable to locate any such disclosure at mohaveme.com. The bid also states that it would provide a list of all funeral homes along with their contact information, and post that list on its website. That has been done.

Although the current setup for the medical examiner’s office is unusual, county staff said during the November Board of Supervisors meeting that it will hopefully be a temporary measure with the ultimate goal being to bring the office in house, and staffed with county employees.

Supervisor Jean Bishop asked if the county’s difficulties in receiving bids for medical examiner services could be due to the fact that the county does not have a facility that they can work in.

Elters said he suspects that played a role.

“We are speculating, but we believe there is a lot of truth to that,” he said during the meeting. “That is why we proposed to the board to fund a medical examiner facility, and the board did. We recognize $2.5 million will not get us there, but it is a good start to provide a future medical facility. But it will take time.”

Last year Supervisors included $2.5 million for a new medical examiner facility in its capital improvement projects to get the process started.

Kingsley said county records he has reviewed indicate that the county has been intending to bring medical examiner services in house for more than 15 years and the county is planning for that to occur once its contract with Serenity Memorial is complete.

“Recently, the county included constructing a building to house the OME tied to the fairgrounds, but the measure did not proceed,” Kingsley said. “In the coming months, the county plans to present new locations for the building. It is hoped that at the end of the current contract, or through one of its two possible extensions, the Office of Medical Examiner will fall solely under the county as a division of public health.”