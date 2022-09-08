OFFERS
Obituary | Raymond Gonzales

Raymond Gonzales

Raymond Gonzales

Originally Published: September 8, 2022 4:27 p.m.

Raymond Gonzales, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Portland, Oregon.

Raymond was born in Buckeye, Arizona, but resided for many years in Kingman, Arizona.

Ray was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his career in Kingman as a truck driver, and he received many awards and accommodations. Ray went on to retire from Mckee Foods.

He was an active member of the Eagles Lodge, where he was a respected trustee and pool shark. Ray had a love for traveling and a skill for telling the most inappropriate jokes at the most appropriate time. He brought a lot of joy and laughter into many lives.

Ray leaves behind his wife, Michelle; his nine children – Jeff, Doll, Michael, Melissa, Missy, Aspen, Katy, Tommy and Gabriel. He has 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three more great-grandchildren on the way.

Ray also leaves behind his sisters, Ellen, Rebecca and Racheal; and his brothers, Rodger, Andy, Alex, Danny and Eddie. He is preceded in death by his brother Johnny, his sister Theresa, and his parents. Ray also leaves behind many other family members and friends that will miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Kingman, Arizona on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. All of his family and friends are welcome to attend.

