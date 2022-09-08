Pickering breaks LWHS 5,000-meter record

CHANDLER – The Lee Williams High School boys and girls cross-country teams started their season at the highly competitive Chandler Invitation, where hundreds of runners from dozens of school competed in grade levels in 5,000 meter events.

Junior Wyatt Pickering finished fourth for Lee Williams with a time of 16:06, setting a school record. The Lee Williams junior boys placed seventh overall of 31 teams.

On the girls side, the Lady Volunteer freshman finished 11th of 24 teams, with freshman Taylor Novak running the fastest time for Lee Williams at 24:01.

Other high finishers for Lee Williams were senior Katalina Robinson (24:41), senior Billy Chmiel (17:02; 23rd place0 and freshman Elias Wilcock, who ran a 17:54 good for 4th place in his grade.

“It was a great start to the season,” Lee Williams boys and girls coach Joan Abraham said.