Prep Football: LWHS, Academy play on the road

WICKENBURG – The Lee Williams High School football team will travel to Wickenburg on Friday, Aug. 9 in the search for their first win of the 2022 season.

Wickenburg is 2-1 for the season and has won two straight. Lee Williams dropped their season and home opener to Lake Havasu 38-20 last week.

The Volunteers, under first-year head coach Stevann Brown, are led by senior quarterback Troy Edwards,

Edwards was 21-of-32 for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Lake Havasu. He also led the Volunteers in rushing with 46 yards gained on 12 carries.

Lee Williams sophomore Reilly Feil caught six of those passes, including two for touchdowns. Junior Devin White had eight grabs good for 17 yards, and sophomore Thomas Doxtader’s three catches included a touchdown pass.

The Volunteer defense had trouble containing the run, as Havasu gained 417 yards on the ground, including 210 yards by Isaac Stopke and 130 by Gavin Briggs.

Senior Colin Garman had 10 tackles for the Lee Williams defense.

Kingman Academy will also be in action on the road at Valley Lutheran in Phoenix, while Kingman High School has the weekend off after a 3-0 start. The Bulldogs, under new head coach Trent Graff, will return to action when they host Yuma (1-2) at Kingman High School on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Academy (1-2) will face a winless Lutheran squad that was beaten 49-0 by Tanque Verde High School last week.

Kingman Academy is coming off a 30-6 loss to Kingman last weekend.

The Tigers have dropped two straight after winning their season opener 38-0 at Mountainside High School under new coach Sean Windecker.