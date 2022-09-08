Vacant Vice Mayor seat won’t be filled, council vacancy to be addressed next month

KINGMAN – With only four Kingman City Council meetings to go until three new members are sworn in, council decided not to appoint a new vice mayor or council member to fill vacancies.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, council discussed possibly appointing a vice mayor after former Vice Mayor Ken Watkins became mayor last month after former Kingman Mayor Jen Miles resigned due to health issues. However, council struck down appointing a new vice mayor and tabled the council vacancy until October.

Councilmembers Keith Walker and Deana Nelson were absent from the meeting, so councilmembers decided to hold off on making a decision. The city council only has four more meetings until new members are appointed in December. The Sept. 20 meeting was canceled due to a conflict with a meeting hosted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources scheduled that evening.

The ADWR public hearing will be for the proposed Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Basin Aquifer.

After this term, there will be three new council members will be appointed along with the mayoral seat. While Watkins was appointed to finish Mile’s term, he also ran unopposed for mayor in the August Primary.

Council members leaned towards potentially appointing the individual with the most votes for the seat in the Primary Election. According to the 2022 Primary Election results, Shawn Savage led with 52.36% of the votes.