OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Vacant Vice Mayor seat won’t be filled, council vacancy to be addressed next month

Kingman City Council will finish the term without appointing a new vice mayor since Mayor Ken Watkins was appointed to finish former Mayor Jen Miles’ term. In October, council will discuss appointing a council member for the remaining three meetings before the new council is sworn in in December. (Miner file photo)

Kingman City Council will finish the term without appointing a new vice mayor since Mayor Ken Watkins was appointed to finish former Mayor Jen Miles’ term. In October, council will discuss appointing a council member for the remaining three meetings before the new council is sworn in in December. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: September 8, 2022 4:38 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 8, 2022 4:53 PM

KINGMAN – With only four Kingman City Council meetings to go until three new members are sworn in, council decided not to appoint a new vice mayor or council member to fill vacancies.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, council discussed possibly appointing a vice mayor after former Vice Mayor Ken Watkins became mayor last month after former Kingman Mayor Jen Miles resigned due to health issues. However, council struck down appointing a new vice mayor and tabled the council vacancy until October.

Councilmembers Keith Walker and Deana Nelson were absent from the meeting, so councilmembers decided to hold off on making a decision. The city council only has four more meetings until new members are appointed in December. The Sept. 20 meeting was canceled due to a conflict with a meeting hosted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources scheduled that evening.

The ADWR public hearing will be for the proposed Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Basin Aquifer.

After this term, there will be three new council members will be appointed along with the mayoral seat. While Watkins was appointed to finish Mile’s term, he also ran unopposed for mayor in the August Primary.

Council members leaned towards potentially appointing the individual with the most votes for the seat in the Primary Election. According to the 2022 Primary Election results, Shawn Savage led with 52.36% of the votes.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State