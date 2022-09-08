Watkins to discuss sales tax

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host City of Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins at their Monday, Sept. 12 meeting.

Watkins will discuss city issues, including the proposed increase in the sales tax. Kingman voters will decide Nov. 8 if the city sales tax is raised by 0.56%. The increase would be dedicated to fix residential roads.

Mohave County Assessor and Mohave County GOP Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch will talk about a new program at her office.

The meeting will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles,4536 Patsy Drive, near the Kingman Municipal Airport. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and the formal meeting will get underway just before noon.