Arizona Game and Fish Department introduces E-tag app for tagging game animals

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a mobile application to modernize the tagging process for hunters. (File photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)



Originally Published: September 9, 2022 3:17 p.m.

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a mobile application to modernize the tagging process for hunters and provide them with additional technology options, streamlining the tagging and harvest reporting process.

The new “Arizona E-Tag” app is available for download in the Google Play and Apple app stores, providing hunters added flexibility to the current procedures for big game tag delivery and use, AZGFD wrote in a news release. The mobile application will help strengthen the hunt data from which biologists make hunt recommendations and the Game and Fish Commission makes decisions.

Hunters who choose to download the app and receive big game tags electronically will be able to:

– receive an electronic copy of big game tags on an electronic device, eliminating the need to keep paper copies.

– electronically tag harvested big game in the field and complete harvest reporting.

– view hunting and fishing licenses.

– view and manage licenses, as well as hunt permit-tags, for authorized dependent accounts.

– choose a material of their choice, such as flagging or tape, to attach a unique validation code (provided in the app during the tagging process) to their animal following a successful harvest.

Tags that were drawn or purchased before the app has been downloaded will not appear as an electronic tag, AZGFD wrote.

Arizona E-Tag is a result of the department’s tag modernization efforts. “AZGFD is thrilled to deliver Arizona E-Tag to all who hunt and fish in Arizona as we continue to provide additional value, flexibility and options for our customers,” said Luke Thompson, the department’s Habitat Evaluation and Lands Branch chief.

The AZGFD mobile application is compatible with both Apple and android products. Visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting and click on the Arizona E-Tag link for more information.

