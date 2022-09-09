Kingman Moose Lodge slates charity golf tournament

KINGMAN – The 2nd Annual Kingman Moose Lodge #1704 Charity Golf Tournament is slated for Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event will be at Cerbat Cliffs golf course, 1001 Gates Ave., Kingman, starting at 8 a.m. The event is open to the public. Proceeds go to the Kingman Area Food Bank.

The four-player team scramble format costs $100 per player. Around 80 to 144 players are needed, according to a news release from organizers.



Winners will receive a cash prize. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin and long drive, plus drawings and more.

For more information contact Eric Olson at 559-639-9511 or email at jj48phan@gmail.com. To contact the Moose Lodge email lodge1704@mooseunits.org.