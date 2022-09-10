Adoptable dogs to attend Mohave County Fair

KINGMAN — Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have adoptable animals at the Mohave County Fair from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept.17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman. According to organizers, the shelter continues to overflow with animals at the shelter and hopes dogs can find their forever homes.

According to organizers, FOMCAS will subsidize adoption fees for dogs over a year old and over 40 pounds. Puppies cost $49 and small dogs cost $125. All dogs are spayed/neutered, have microchips and are current on vaccines.