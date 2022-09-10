OFFERS
Adoptable dogs to attend Mohave County Fair

Charlie is one of the dogs that will be available for adoption through the Mohave County Animal Shelter during the Mohave County Fair. (Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter photo)

Originally Published: September 10, 2022 2:05 p.m.

KINGMAN — Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have adoptable animals at the Mohave County Fair from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept.17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman. According to organizers, the shelter continues to overflow with animals at the shelter and hopes dogs can find their forever homes.

According to organizers, FOMCAS will subsidize adoption fees for dogs over a year old and over 40 pounds. Puppies cost $49 and small dogs cost $125. All dogs are spayed/neutered, have microchips and are current on vaccines.

