Lake Havasu City, home of the London Bridge, reacts to queen’s death

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City joined the rest of the world mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Havasu will be forever linked to the United Kingdom due to the iconic London Bridge’s relocation to the city 50 years ago – before Havasu officially incorporated. It had spanned the Thames River in London for more than a century. Within hours of the Queen’s death, the city lowered the English flags that fly over the London Bridge in Havasu to half staff. Later, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags also be lowered to half staff until Queen Elizabeth’s burial as a mark of respect.

Once the sun went down on Thursday, Lake Havasu City illuminated the London Bridge in purple – the color of royalty. The city planned to continue to light the bridge purple each night through Saturday.

“As a community, Lake Havasu City joins the world in mourning the loss of a great leader,” Sheehy said in a press release from the city. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. I send condolences to the British Consulate General Los Angeles and the many United Kingdom residents who visit and reside in Lake Havasu City.”

Meanwhile, the London Bridge Resort has flanked the golden carriage in its lobby with a floral arrangement in memory of Queen Elizabeth II with the words “Beloved Queen.” The resort also placed a single tea cup on the bench of the carriage in honor of the Queen. Although the queen never actually used that particular carriage, it is a replica of the Golden State Coach that carried Queen Elizabeth II to her coronation on June 2, 1953.