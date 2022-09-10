OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lake Havasu City, home of the London Bridge, reacts to queen’s death

The London Bridge, which once spanned the Thames River in London, is now located in Lake Havasu City, which has bathed the bridge in royal purple light in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week. (Photo by Marine 69-71, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3Ifphku)

The London Bridge, which once spanned the Thames River in London, is now located in Lake Havasu City, which has bathed the bridge in royal purple light in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week. (Photo by Marine 69-71, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3Ifphku)

MICHAEL ZOGG, For the Miner
Originally Published: September 10, 2022 2 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, September 10, 2022 2:44 PM

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City joined the rest of the world mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Havasu will be forever linked to the United Kingdom due to the iconic London Bridge’s relocation to the city 50 years ago – before Havasu officially incorporated. It had spanned the Thames River in London for more than a century. Within hours of the Queen’s death, the city lowered the English flags that fly over the London Bridge in Havasu to half staff. Later, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags also be lowered to half staff until Queen Elizabeth’s burial as a mark of respect.

Once the sun went down on Thursday, Lake Havasu City illuminated the London Bridge in purple – the color of royalty. The city planned to continue to light the bridge purple each night through Saturday.

“As a community, Lake Havasu City joins the world in mourning the loss of a great leader,” Sheehy said in a press release from the city. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. I send condolences to the British Consulate General Los Angeles and the many United Kingdom residents who visit and reside in Lake Havasu City.”

Meanwhile, the London Bridge Resort has flanked the golden carriage in its lobby with a floral arrangement in memory of Queen Elizabeth II with the words “Beloved Queen.” The resort also placed a single tea cup on the bench of the carriage in honor of the Queen. Although the queen never actually used that particular carriage, it is a replica of the Golden State Coach that carried Queen Elizabeth II to her coronation on June 2, 1953.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State