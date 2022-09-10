Marianne Salem helps run Mohave County's District 1

KINGMAN – “It’s important in my job to be helpful to the constituents. I have a feeling of gratitude when I assist someone in matters that affect their lives and the future of others.” Those are the words of Marianne Salem, the Executive Assistant to District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter.

She was part of a military family and was born in Frankfurt, Germany before growing up in Lancaster, Ohio, the county seat of Fairfield County. However, it would be a county seat much farther west which she would settle in and grow to love. Multiple family members drew her in as an adult in 2007 and she settled into Kingman where she cared for her terminally ill mother. After her mom passed, Salem never looked elsewhere. Kingman was it.

Salem started her career with Mohave County in 2008, working in a temporary position for the county’s Juvenile Drug Court, where she assisted the director in the program helping juveniles charged with drug offenses hoping to overcome their addictions. Soon, she was hired as the office supervisor for the county’s Public Defender Office. The new job allowed her to gain experience working with various attorneys and seeing firsthand how the judicial system worked. Salem also completed the AGTS Supervisor’s Academy Course during this period.

In 2013, Salem accepted a position with Mohave County Supervisor Joy Brotherton, as her executive assistant for District 4. As many know, Supervisor Brotherton passed after fighting a blood infection in 2014. Salem was asked to stay on as the assistant for newly appointed Supervisor Jean Bishop, who was later elected to the office. In 2017 Salem completed her Certified Public Manager Program through Arizona State University. She is also a graduate of the Class of 2019 Dodie Londen Excellence in Public Service Series, Achieving Positions of Leadership for Women in the 21st Century.

In 2021, Salem was asked to work for the newly elected District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. She thought it was a good opportunity to broaden her knowledge of another area of Mohave County. She also liked being involved in key water issues that were central to Lingenfelter’s agenda. He was appointed as the primary individual to lead the way and work with state legislators to protect water rights in Mohave County. The issue has become increasingly critical to the county’s interests.

Salem’s 14 years with the county have been challenging and rewarding. They’ve certainly been successful as well. She has been elected or appointed to several boards and commissions. Among her accomplishments has been serving on the Mohave County Board of Health, being elected as a Mohave County Board of Directors member for the Fairgrounds, appointed to the Arizona Youth Program Task Force, and helping to organize and create the Mohave County Human Trafficking/Domestic Violence Coalition. She is also a past president of the Kingman Republican Party and remains active in her local party activities.

Salem and her husband, Frank, consider Kingman their permanent home. They live close to the Hualapai Mountains, giving them a frequent opportunity for off-road exploring and camping. The couple also care for feral cats they have rescued. She insists that being in an active role with her county job “comes from the heart” because she enjoys being helpful to the constituents. “I love meeting up with some of those who I’ve assisted. The face-to-face encounters are especially rewarding. Government can have a bad name. If I can make a difference for the better, that’s a major step forward. That’s truly satisfying.”

(This is one in a series of profiles of Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)