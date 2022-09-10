Mohave County Fair slated for next week

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair is less than a week away and is scheduled to have a variety of activities for residents of all ages.

The fair will commence on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman.

The annual fair will include livestock, entertainment, vendors, a carnival and exhibits, according to Mohave County Parks.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. On Sunday, Sept. 18 fair hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various carnival attractions will be available to attendees, but hours differ. On Thursday, Sept. 15 the carnival will begin at 4 p.m. until close. On Friday, Sept. 16 operations open at 12 p.m. until close. On Saturday, Sept. 17 the carnival opens at 10 a.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit Hall hours for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking at the fairgrounds costs $5 and is cash only. For fair admission tickets, children under five can enter for free, children five to 11 are $5, adults are $10 and seniors 65 and up/veterans/first responders are $5 with ID.

Carnival pre-sale tickets cost $30, and are $40 at the gate. Carnival presale tickets are available at the Mohave County Fairgrounds Office at 3715 Sunset Drive in Kingman.