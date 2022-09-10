OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Fair slated for next week

The Mohave County Fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at the fairgrounds in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at the fairgrounds in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 10, 2022 1:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair is less than a week away and is scheduled to have a variety of activities for residents of all ages.

The fair will commence on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman.

The annual fair will include livestock, entertainment, vendors, a carnival and exhibits, according to Mohave County Parks.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. On Sunday, Sept. 18 fair hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various carnival attractions will be available to attendees, but hours differ. On Thursday, Sept. 15 the carnival will begin at 4 p.m. until close. On Friday, Sept. 16 operations open at 12 p.m. until close. On Saturday, Sept. 17 the carnival opens at 10 a.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit Hall hours for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking at the fairgrounds costs $5 and is cash only. For fair admission tickets, children under five can enter for free, children five to 11 are $5, adults are $10 and seniors 65 and up/veterans/first responders are $5 with ID.

Carnival pre-sale tickets cost $30, and are $40 at the gate. Carnival presale tickets are available at the Mohave County Fairgrounds Office at 3715 Sunset Drive in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State