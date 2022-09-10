OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks donations for cold case

A sketch of the victim and photos of clothes similar to what she wore are pictured. (MCSO photos)

A sketch of the victim and photos of clothes similar to what she wore are pictured. (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: September 10, 2022 1:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation into a 1971 cold case homicide and hoping to raise money to identify the victim.

According to an MCSO news release, on Jan. 23, 1971, the victim was located in the desert near a dirt road, 2.2 miles east of U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The victim has never been identified and several attempts have been made since recovering the victim to uncover her identity and what happened to her.

In April 2022, SIU investigators reached out to Othram Inc. to determine if advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing could help give insight into the identity of this woman and the circumstances surrounding her untimely death. MCSO has already committed $1,000 to the cause and is asking for assistance from the community to give her justice and provide closure to her family who has been looking for her.

A DNA profile has been successfully composed for Jane Doe, and the money collected will assist Othram Inc. in uploading the DNA profile into national databases to identify potential family members of the victim. Othram, Inc. has established a DNASolves crowd funding website to raise the remaining $6,500 to conduct the Investigative Genetic Genealogy.

“The hope is that the community will help finally give her a name,” MCSO wrote. The “Mohave County Jane Doe” DNASolves page is bit.ly/3B6gyxL.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State