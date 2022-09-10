Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks donations for cold case

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation into a 1971 cold case homicide and hoping to raise money to identify the victim.

According to an MCSO news release, on Jan. 23, 1971, the victim was located in the desert near a dirt road, 2.2 miles east of U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The victim has never been identified and several attempts have been made since recovering the victim to uncover her identity and what happened to her.

In April 2022, SIU investigators reached out to Othram Inc. to determine if advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing could help give insight into the identity of this woman and the circumstances surrounding her untimely death. MCSO has already committed $1,000 to the cause and is asking for assistance from the community to give her justice and provide closure to her family who has been looking for her.

A DNA profile has been successfully composed for Jane Doe, and the money collected will assist Othram Inc. in uploading the DNA profile into national databases to identify potential family members of the victim. Othram, Inc. has established a DNASolves crowd funding website to raise the remaining $6,500 to conduct the Investigative Genetic Genealogy.

“The hope is that the community will help finally give her a name,” MCSO wrote. The “Mohave County Jane Doe” DNASolves page is bit.ly/3B6gyxL.