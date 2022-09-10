Obituary | Christopher C. Castillo

Christopher C. Castillo passed away at home on July 30, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingman in 1941 and resided here his entire life. He was well loved by all who knew him.

Christopher is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Castillo; his daughters Kris (Rodney) Valandingham, Stephenie (David) Castillo and Yvettte Anzur; his grandchildren Emilio Gomez, Dakota (Carlos) Granados, Matthew Castillo, Syndey Valandingham and D.J. Caddick; and his great-granddaughter, Emmalynn Castillo. He is also survived by his sisters Dora, Clara and Manuela; and many nieces and nephew all of whom he loved with all of his heart.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Virginia Castillo, his parents Juan and Luz Castillo, his brother Johnny and his sisters Minnie, Maria, Rosa and Margaret.

He requested there be no services and he will be laid to rest with his daughter. We will be having a Celebration of Life on Sept. 24, 2022 at Central Church located at 112 N 4th Street in Kingman, Arizona. The celebration will start at noon. Food and beverages will be provided.