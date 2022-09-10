Obituary | Clifford Leroy Hawk

Clifford Leroy Hawk was born May 29, 1939 in Oklahoma. He passed away Aug. 21, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. He was 83. He was a devoted husband to Virginia Ann Hawk (Monroe), and they were married for 57 years. He is survived by Virginia and one daughter, Donna Monroe Besst and her husband Robert; two granddaughters, Jennifer Hicks and Kimberly Orr, and one great-granddaughter, all of California.

He was the second of 1O kids born to George and Marjorie (Bash) Hawk – six sisters, and three brothers. He grew up in Kansas, where he joined the Navy. After the Navy he located to California where he lived until moving to Kingman. He was an electrician, worked at the Naval Ship Yard and at TRW where he was proud that his fingerprint was on the Space Station, having worked on it there. He was an enemy to none and a friend to all. As a handy man here for 20 years he was on call to help anyone in need. He sang in the Mohave Community Choir. He loved fishing and traveling in his trailer. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved missionary work.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday Sept. 17, 2022 at the Rutherford church building at 10 a.m.