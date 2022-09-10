OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Clifford Leroy Hawk

Clifford Leroy Hawk

Clifford Leroy Hawk

Originally Published: September 10, 2022 1:40 p.m.

Clifford Leroy Hawk was born May 29, 1939 in Oklahoma. He passed away Aug. 21, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. He was 83. He was a devoted husband to Virginia Ann Hawk (Monroe), and they were married for 57 years. He is survived by Virginia and one daughter, Donna Monroe Besst and her husband Robert; two granddaughters, Jennifer Hicks and Kimberly Orr, and one great-granddaughter, all of California.

He was the second of 1O kids born to George and Marjorie (Bash) Hawk – six sisters, and three brothers. He grew up in Kansas, where he joined the Navy. After the Navy he located to California where he lived until moving to Kingman. He was an electrician, worked at the Naval Ship Yard and at TRW where he was proud that his fingerprint was on the Space Station, having worked on it there. He was an enemy to none and a friend to all. As a handy man here for 20 years he was on call to help anyone in need. He sang in the Mohave Community Choir. He loved fishing and traveling in his trailer. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved missionary work.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday Sept. 17, 2022 at the Rutherford church building at 10 a.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State