Preps: Lee Williams Volunteers top Wickenburg

Originally Published: September 10, 2022 1:50 p.m.

WICKENBURG – The Lee Williams High School football team returned to its winning ways on Friday, Sept. 9, hammering host Wickenburg 48-15.

The Volunteers, under first-year head coach Stevann Brown. dominated the Wranglers to chalk up the easy win and improve their record to 1-1 on the season.

Lee Williams broke Wickenburg’s two-game win skein, as the Wranglers slipped to 2-2 overall.

The Volunteers will return to action on Friday, Sept. 16 at home against Estrella Foothills (0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Football

PHOENIX – No score was reported and no stats were available for the Kingman Academy at Valley Lutheran game that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 in Phoenix.

Volleyball

Lee Williams 3, Parker 2

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team came from behind to win its second straight game, narrowly defeating visiting Parker 3-2 on Friday, Sept. 9.

Coach Riley Blake’s Lady Volunteers won by set scores of 25-15, 20-25, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-13.

Lee Williams improved to 2-1 with the win. Parker slipped to 1-2.

The Lady Vols will be back in action in Flagstaff at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when they plays the Flagstaff High School Lady Eagles. Flagstaff is 1-3 for the season.

Lee Williams 3, Lake Havasu 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lee Williams lost the first set 25-16 but came roaring back to win the next three to defeat homestanding Lake Havasu High School 3-1 in girls volleyball action on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Coach Riley Blake’s Lady Volunteers won the final three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.

Lake Havasu dropped to 2-2 on the season with the loss.

