Body of missing man found in maintenance hole

A 49-year-old man was found dead in a sewer under a manhole in Kingman. He had been missing since Aug. 31. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter)

Originally Published: September 12, 2022 11:13 a.m.

KINGMAN - The body of Justin Pardun-Dobson, 49, of Kingman, was found in a maintenance hole in an alleyway.

On Friday, Sept. 9 at around 1:30 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the 3600 block of Lum Ave. in reference to a body that was located in a maintenance hole, according to MCSO’s Facebook page.

Pardun-Dobson was last seen by family members on or about Aug. 25, 2022 and had been reported as missing on Aug. 31, 2022. The investigation is ongoing and the official cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

