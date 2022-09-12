OFFERS
Kitchen fire results in damages but no injuries

Fire damaged the kitchen of a residence in the Northern Arizona Fire District on Sunday, Sept. 11. (NAFD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 12, 2022 11:02 a.m.

KINGMAN - A residential structure fire started by an electric outlet resulted in damages to the home but no injuries.

According to a Northern Arizona Fire District new release, firefighters responded to a house fire on Sunday, Sept. 11 around 5 p.m. on the 4200 block of N. Adams Street in the Kingman area. Upon arrival, heavy smoke came from the house with the focus of efforts on the kitchen.

A search of the structure was completed, and all residents were out of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was confined to the kitchen.

An investigation of the fire showed the fire started in a kitchen electrical outlet. The tenants reported having past issues with the outlet.

