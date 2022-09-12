OFFERS
Mary Jo Goldey Tournament

Originally Published: September 12, 2022 1:43 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School volleyball team went 6-2 at the Mary Jo Goldey girls volleyball tournament last weekend at Lake Havasu City, while Lee Williams left with a record of 7-1, the best record in the tournament.

Coach Annette McCord’s Kingman Academy Lady Tigers won their first five games at the tournament, beating River Valley 25-8, Yuma Catholic 25-14, Lee Williams 25-24, Gila Ridge 25-5, and Lake Havasu 25-11. They followed by topping Needles two sets to none, before losing 0-2 to Yuma Catholic and Lee Williams.

In the win over Lee Williams, Academy got 19 kills, one block and seven service aces from Kimber Privets, 25 digs from Dylan Brisco, and 31 assists from Anika Larsen. Lee Williams countered with 11 kills from Chelsea Torrey, three blocks by Taylor Mabry, 15 digs by Madi Brisco and 19 assists by Jade Russell. No statistics were available for Lee Williams’ win over Academy.

Lee Williams went 7-1 at the tournament under head coach Riley Blake, with its only loss coming against Kingman Academy. In addition to its win over Academy, Kingman beat Agua Fria 25-22, Rivery Valley 25-15, Gila Ridge 25-7, Kofa (two sets to none) and Lake Havasu 2-1.

Kingman also participated, losing all eight of its games.

Lee Williams 3, Parker 2

PARKER – Lee Williams beat Parker 3-2 in a high school volleyball game played Friday, Sept. 9 in Kingman. The set scores were 25-15, 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Lee Williams improved to 2-1 with the win. Parker slipped to 1-2.

