OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

Federal prosecutors say a New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines light from Dallas to Los Angeles in February 2021 that had to be diverted to Phoenix. (Photo by Christophe95, cc-cy-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3LbyLyS)

Federal prosecutors say a New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines light from Dallas to Los Angeles in February 2021 that had to be diverted to Phoenix. (Photo by Christophe95, cc-cy-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3LbyLyS)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 12, 2022 11:45 a.m.

PHOENIX - A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.

They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.

Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.

Pichardo also allegedly spit at the man when he tried to record the altercation.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police and the two women were indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.

Prosecutors said Pichardo, a 32-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been ordered to pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines as a result of the altercation.

They say Pichardo also will serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

The other female passenger involved in the incident has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State