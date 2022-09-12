OFFERS
Rain still in the forecast for Kingman area

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, there will be a 40% chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 12, 2022 1:30 p.m.

KINGMAN - The heavy rains forecast to hit western Arizona from the outer rain bands of Hurricane Kay never materialized over the weekend. The only measurable rainfall in Kingman was the .23 inches reported at Kingman Airport the morning of Monday, Sept. 12.

There will be a 40% chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, 50% during the day on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a 30% that night, and a 20% chance on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

High temperatures this week will range from 83 degrees on Monday to 90 degrees on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the low- to mid-60s. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS predicted.

