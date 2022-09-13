Horoscopes | Sept. 14, 2022

Birthdays: Dilshad Vadsaria, 37; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 51; Nas, 49; Robert Wisdom, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t guesstimate; sticking to the facts will help you maintain your budget and get things done on time. Being energetic will help excite others.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your emotions aside and decide what to do next based on facts and figures. Watching how others react to situations will indicate how to proceed.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Aim to progress by using your skills and talents to outmaneuver the competition. Don’t take chances with your health or physical well-being.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Present what you have to offer with pizazz. A partnership will help you bring about changes at home that add to your comfort and eliminate stress.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore the possibilities, but don’t commit time or money to something that isn’t a sure thing. Dismiss anyone using dynamic tactics to manipulate you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information before making a decision that affects your position. Stay calm and make a point to explain and demonstrate what you have to offer and are willing to do.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose to make the most by using what you already have. Keeping your plans simple and affordable will improve your life.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Size up what’s happening in your life. Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses, and adjust your lifestyle to ensure you put your best foot forward and use your skills and gifts to pursue what’s important to you.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t take anything for granted. A serious discussion will help clear up a misunderstanding and bring you closer to someone with shared interests and concerns.





CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you handle contracts, domestic issues and love will determine your happiness. Be bold, say what’s on your mind, find out where you stand and act accordingly.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Putting your energy into something that matters to you will improve your home and your livelihood. A financial gain is within reach.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Have a plan to prevent mishaps and physical setbacks due to injury or unnecessary health risks. Make changes that bring you closer to someone you love.