KINGMAN – The International Day of Peace will be observed from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. at Locmotive Park at 310 W. Beale St. in Kingman on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Organizers said there will be speakers and discussions, as well as the traditional bell ringing and moment of silence at noon.

All are invited. The event is free, and suitable for all ages.