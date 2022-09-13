OFFERS
Kingman may hike wastewater capacity fees

Wastewater capacity fees could see an increase due to the addition to the Grace Neal Sewer Main interceptor line. City Financial Services Director Tina Moline is seen addressing council. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: September 13, 2022 5:46 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 13, 2022 5:48 PM

KINGMAN — To pay for the Grace Neal Sewer Main interceptor line, city staff has proposed increasing wastewater capacity fees, and Kingman City Council approved a notice of intent to increase wastewater capacity fees and set a public hearing.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 6 council meeting, Financial Services Director Tina Moline and Ben Griffin of Tischler Bise explained that when the water and wastewater fees were initially proposed and adopted in November 2021, Grace Neal Sewer Main was not included in initial reports.

For inceptors in 2021, the cost per gallon is $15.70 while the proposed increase including Grace Neal would equal $20.63. A single-family residential unit for wastewater fees is currently $3,233 and the proposed increase would bump it by $839 to $4,072.

Proposed changes would only impact wastewater interceptions. The analysis for the wastewater fees to include Grace Neal Sewer Main will use residential gallons as the basis. Grace Neal is projected to increase by 750,747 gallons over 10 years.

“We are not making any changes to the water fees, we are making a change to the wastewater fees,” Griffin said. “The proposed combined water and wastewater fees would be just under $5,000, whereas your current fee is about $4,100.”

Council adopted water and wastewater capacity fees last November over development fees since funds can be collected outside of city limits. Capacity fees can be used for facilities or improvements for new development, excess capacity on existing facilities and improvements to correct existing issues only if there’s a funding plan.

Capacity fees can’t be used for maintenance and repairs. If changes in fees are approved by council, they will be in effect on Dec. 15, 2022.

“This is essentially just adding that Grace Neal Sewer Main is increasing the cost per gallon on the interceptor facilities,” Griffin said. “Nothing else has changed.”

