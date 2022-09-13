Kingman Mayor Watkins talks up sales tax

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins spoke about the proposed 0.56% city sales tax increase to fund a pavement preservation program and why voters should approve Proposition 415.

Kingman voters can expect to see Proposition 415 on their Nov. 8 election ballots. Approval would raise the city sales tax from 2.5% to 3.06% to provide a funding source to fix residential roads. Watkins said while he supports the measure, respondents from previous surveys conducted by the city also provided confirmation that road repairs are highly desired by residents.

“The number one thing they want is better roads,” Watkins said about resident’s requests.

Proposition 415 also includes the term “big ticket items,” which means that the proposed sales tax increase would only apply to items under $10,000. For example, for a $30,000 vehicle, the 0.56% tax increase would only apply to the first $10,000.

Councilwoman Cherish Sammeli also spoke and said she approves of the increase because of the big ticket item and because the funding from the sales tax can only be used towards street improvements. Previously, Sammeli was against the increase.

“The reason I did vote this time and made the motion was because we address the big ticket item,” Sammeli said. “That was something that car dealers and Harley (Davidson) dealers had a real big problem with, and so we feel like we have made some common ground.”

The increase in sales tax proposal would also mean that other county residents and tourists who shop in Kingman would help pay for street repairs. People living outside city limits generate 50% to 60% of sales tax revenue.

“That half a cent will be dedicated just to maintaining and taking care of roads,” Watkins said.

The City of Kingman has 460 lane miles of streets with 72% of those being residential. The improvements and maintenance could raise the road network’s average pavement condition index rating to 76 PCI compared to the current 49.

The goal is to reach 70 PCI by year seven of the project, and then council can re-evaluate needs while having funding in place through year 10.

At previous Kingman City Council meetings, city staff said they estimate that the seven-year average cost of the work will be around $12 million per year with the overall 10-year total equaling around $103 million, without in-house or self-performed work. With in-house work, which the city is eying, the 10-year total cost would be about $100 million.

Dirt roads and half-dirt roads will not be part of the pavement program. The priority will be the residential roads already paved. There is no “sunset date” on Proposition 415 if the voters decide to vote it in.

“The voters have to choose to increase the sales tax,” Sammeli said. “If these funds were to ever be spent on anything other than roads, the voters would have to approve that as well.”