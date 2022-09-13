OFFERS
Mohave County approves new contract for personal watercraft rentals at Davis Camp

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a contract renewal for a personal watercraft rental company. The county administration building is pictured. (Miner file photo)

BRANDON MESSICK, For the Miner
Originally Published: September 13, 2022 4:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a contract renewal for a Bullhead City-based personal watercraft rental company. And although several companies were considered to operate at one of the county’s biggest outdoor recreation venues, the choice ultimately came down to money.

Supervisors voted on Tuesday in favor of renewing the county’s contract with Kabul Inc. Best Jetz Ski Rental, with the county receiving 15% of gross sales to be used for Davis Camp Park operations.

According to Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton, Kabul was among three contenders for the one-year contract this month, and was ultimately chosen for the revenue share the company offered Mohave County.

Under the contract, Kabul Inc. is expected to offer 30 available personal watercraft for rental by camp visitors on any given day.

All equipment used will be less than three years old, with 15 new personal watercraft purchased at the beginning of each season. Watercraft older than three years will be removed from the Davis Camp inventory.

Rental rates must be competitive with overall market rates within the Bullhead City area, according to the contract, and Kabul would operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day from March 1 to Oct. 15.

The contract between Mohave County and Kabul Inc. Best Jetz Ski Rental was approved unanimously at the board’s Tuesday meeting in Kingman.

