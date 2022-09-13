OFFERS
Mohave County Fair Events

The Mohave County Fair opens on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the fairgrounds in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 5:09 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 13, 2022 5:48 PM

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Admission costs $5 for ages 5-12; $10 for adults; and $5 for seniors age 65 and older, veterans and first responders with ID. Children under 5 are free.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday, noon on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Parking costs $5, cash only. The exhibit hall closes at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Fair events for Thursday, Sept. 15 include:

Community stage

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Mickey O’Connor- Juggling

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Godfrey the Magician

3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Riptides

7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Swamp Donkey

Family stage:

12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Beale Street Theater

1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Peach Springs Elementary Bird Dancers

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Western Melodrama

4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Martial Arts Demo

Show Arena (4-H):

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Livestock Judging

4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Goat Showmanship

7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Swine Showmanship

Fair events for Friday, Sept. 16 include:

Main stage:

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Scott & Sabrina

8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Warren Garrett

Community Stage:

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beale Street Theater

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Casey Arave & Students

3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics

4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mickey O’Connor- Juggling

6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Open Mic Karaoke

Family stage:

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Peach springs Elementary Bird Dancers

2 p.m. - 3 p.m., Godfrey the Magician

3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Kristin and Scarlet Perez

4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Martial Arts Demo

Show arena:

10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Small Animal Showmanship

4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheep Showmanship

7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Beef Showmanship and Livestock Round Robin

