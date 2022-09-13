OFFERS
National Weather Service: Heavy rain to subside

Normally dry washes in some parts of the Kingman area were running again on Tuesday after heavy rain. (Kingman Miner photo)

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 4:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area experienced heavy rain and flooding this week, after dealing with a flood watch being in effect over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

According to the NWS, its weather recording station at the Kingman Municipal Airport measured 0.57 inches of rain between the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 12 and the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. The weather service has now measured 5.95 inches of rain at the airport in the calendar year, but other local areas have received much higher amounts.

For the rest of the week, there’s a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The daily highs will range from 83 degrees on Wednesday to 87 degrees on Saturday.

The first mention of rain after Wednesday in the seven-day NWS forecast is Tuesday, Sept. 20, when there is a slight chance of showers.

Overnight lows for this week will dip into in the low-60s.

Wednesday will be windy gusts of up to 23 mph possible. The remainder of the week will be breezy, the weather service wrote.

