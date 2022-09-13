Obituary | Jovonne Aragon

On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, Jovonne Aragon lost her yearlong battle with Neuroendocrine Carcinoma at the age of 40.

Jovonne was born on May 24, 1982 in Peralta, New Mexico to Yolanda (Chavez) Griego and the late Lorenzo Aragon. In August 2015, she and her partner, Marcos, welcomed a daughter, Marisol.

In 2017, she moved her family to Kingman, Arizona when she accepted a promotion to Assistant Store Manager at Home Depot.

Jovonne was known for her quiet kindness and generosity. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, aunt and sister. She’ll be remembered through her daughter, whom she adored.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lorenzo Aragon, and her maternal grandparents, Isabel and Sam Gutierrez.

She is survived by her beloved daughter Marisol; her partner Marcos Romero; his daughter Olivia Romero; and their dog Skittles. She is also survived by her mother, Yolanda (Chavez) Griego; and stepfather James Griego; sisters Jessica, Jammie and Bayley; stepbrothers Isaac Griego and Surifin Griego; nephews Sebastian, Rowan, Max, Oliver and Marcus; nieces Danielle and Kate; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jovonne was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

