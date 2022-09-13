Rants and Raves | Sept. 14, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Manzanita School Garden Robbed – Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12 someone stole the pumpkins and watermelons destined to be entries in the Mojave County Fair from the garden at Manzanita Elementary School. These were planted by the students as part of their school garden club program.

Christine Flowers columns – I agree with the writer condemning Christine Flowers’ columns. Hate grows hate.

To the Kingmanite protesting student loan forgiveness – Understand that the lives of many in this town depend on the medical professionals at Kingman Regional Medical Center. This hospital is staffed by many wonderful doctors and nurses, many of whom are saddled with student loan debt.

Student loan forgiveness – It’s simple. You borrow money, you pay it back. Learned that years ago. Student loans are one of the worst inventions promulgated on American society. Lots of excuses not to pay it back, but no good reasons.

COVID-19 kills 17 county residents, 1,007 more infected – If you are going to print COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations and then blame it upon vaccination status, then include the vaccine status of those who died and/or were hospitalized to prove your point. (Editor’s note: That information is not publicly available. According to nearly all public health officials, federal agencies and physicians, vaccines have been proven effective in reducing the incidence and severity of COVID-19 cases.)

Water aquifer depletion – This should be a concern to everyone. Please put aside partisan politics and come together on this.