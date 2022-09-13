OFFERS
RV catches fire in downtown Kingman

Kingman firefighters check for hot spots in an RV that caught fire beside the Canada Mart on Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman on Monday. (Kingman Miner photo)

Originally Published: September 13, 2022 4:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Department responded to an RV fire in downtown Kingman on Monday, Sept. 12.

During a heavy thunderstorm, KFD responded to the RV fire next to the Canada Mart, 210 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman. KFD Chief Jack Yeager said the motorhome was “fully involved” upon arrival. The RV was a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and no other structures were damaged, according to Kingman Police Department. KPD said the fire may have been caused by the fuel system, however, the investigation is ongoing.

