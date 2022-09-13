RV catches fire in downtown Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Department responded to an RV fire in downtown Kingman on Monday, Sept. 12.

During a heavy thunderstorm, KFD responded to the RV fire next to the Canada Mart, 210 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman. KFD Chief Jack Yeager said the motorhome was “fully involved” upon arrival. The RV was a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and no other structures were damaged, according to Kingman Police Department. KPD said the fire may have been caused by the fuel system, however, the investigation is ongoing.