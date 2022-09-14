OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 14
Chiefs' Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries

Kansas City Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Photo by Troutfarm, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3eOTPyZ)

DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: September 14, 2022 9:07 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.

First-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback slipped during an otherwise impressive NFL debut. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Harrison Butker's plant foot also slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points. Butker was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and, because the Chiefs play the Chargers on Thursday night, it's unlikely he will be available for Week 2.

The Chiefs signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad and could elevate him for the game.

“It was a little loose. That's what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said of the turf. “It's part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that's unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I'd tell you that, too. It's not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

The Cardinals have a unique natural grass field that essentially sits on a tray, allowing it to be slid out under the roofed stadium when it's used for concerts and other events. It also gives the surface an opportunity to be in the sun.

The stadium is maintained by ASM Global, which manages six other NFL stadiums, including Soldier Field. The home of the Chicago Bears was re-sodded earlier this month after it was roundly criticized following their preseason opener.

The new turf in Chicago fared well during heavy rains for the Bears' game against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

