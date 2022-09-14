Flood watch in effect for Kingman area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

KINGMAN – A flood watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 for Kingman and outlying areas, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

The agency says that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and

other low-lying and flood-prone locations” today.

Area residents are advised to monitor forecasts for flood warnings, and to never drive on flooded roadways.

Other areas in the watch include Wikieup, Colorado City, Dolan Springs, Valentine, Yucca, Mt. Trumbull, Tuweep, Western Grand Canyon and Golden Valley.

The weather service said numerous thunderstorms will produce rounds of heavy rain across central Mohave County, and storms may move repeatedly over some sites.

Overnight rains dropped .03 inches at the NWS recording station at Kingman Airport, NWS reported the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14, but more rain fell in other local areas. According to the weather service, 5.96 inches of rain has fallen at the airport this calendar year.