Thu, Sept. 15
Arizona Game and Fish Department to hold CWD clinic in Kingman Sept. 21

A deer with chronic wasting disease is pictured. (Photo by Wyoming Game and Fish, public domain, https://bit.ly/3S6J8WJ)

Originally Published: September 15, 2022 3:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has scheduled two more workshops about Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of cervid animals.

After conducting workshops last month in Phoenix and the department’s regional offices in Mesa, Tucson, Pinetop and Flagstaff, AZGFD has added workshops for deer and elk hunters for later this month in Kingman and Yuma, the agency wrote in a news release.

The workshops will feature a short lecture (20-30 minutes), followed by an outdoor demonstration (20-30 minutes) on how to collect and submit the required lymph node tissue sampling for testing. There also will be opportunities to speak with wildlife health personnel, including technicians as well as wildlife managers.

Hunters can register by sending an email to: cwd@azgfd.gov.

The local workshop is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at AZGFD’s regional office at 5325 N. Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

While CWD has been found in Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, the disease has not been detected in Arizona. CWD has not been documented to cause disease.

