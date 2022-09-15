AZDWR to hold hearing in Kingman about Irrigation Non-expansion Area on Sept. 20

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing to take comments regarding Mohave County and the City of Kingman’s request to implement an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.

The meeting will be held at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium located at 700 West Beale Street Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m., according to a City of Kingman press release.

“Because of the water resource issues we’re facing in Kingman regarding our aquifer, we encourage the community to voice their opinions to AZDWR to protect a valuable resource for our area, and stop irresponsible corporate agricultural growth that threatens our groundwater levels,” Mayor Ken Watkins said.

The Kingman City Council provided a letter to AZDWR Director Tom Buschatzke urging him to take any and all steps necessary to establish and designate an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Basin Aquifer and encourages members of the community to do so as well.

Participants wishing to attend the meeting virtually can do so by going to https://adwr.info/3CILWF9 and entering access code: 2598 199 9129 or by calling 1-415-655-0001.

Written comments not presented at the public meeting can be submitted to Sharon Scantlebury electronically at sscantlebury@azwater.gov, by fax at 602-771-8686, hand-delivered or mailed to:

Arizona Department of Resources

Attn: Sharon Scantlebury, 1110 West Washington, Suite 310, Phoenix, Arizona 85007

AZDWR requests that written comments be submitted by 5 on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information about INAs, visit www.azwater.gov.