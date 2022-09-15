OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Sept. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

AZDWR to hold hearing in Kingman about Irrigation Non-expansion Area on Sept. 20

The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing to take comments regarding Mohave County and the City of Kingman’s request to implement an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area in the Hualapai Water Basin. (Adobe image)

The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing to take comments regarding Mohave County and the City of Kingman’s request to implement an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area in the Hualapai Water Basin. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: September 15, 2022 5:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public hearing to take comments regarding Mohave County and the City of Kingman’s request to implement an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.

The meeting will be held at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium located at 700 West Beale Street Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m., according to a City of Kingman press release.

“Because of the water resource issues we’re facing in Kingman regarding our aquifer, we encourage the community to voice their opinions to AZDWR to protect a valuable resource for our area, and stop irresponsible corporate agricultural growth that threatens our groundwater levels,” Mayor Ken Watkins said.

The Kingman City Council provided a letter to AZDWR Director Tom Buschatzke urging him to take any and all steps necessary to establish and designate an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Basin Aquifer and encourages members of the community to do so as well.

Participants wishing to attend the meeting virtually can do so by going to https://adwr.info/3CILWF9 and entering access code: 2598 199 9129 or by calling 1-415-655-0001.

Written comments not presented at the public meeting can be submitted to Sharon Scantlebury electronically at sscantlebury@azwater.gov, by fax at 602-771-8686, hand-delivered or mailed to:

Arizona Department of Resources

Attn: Sharon Scantlebury, 1110 West Washington, Suite 310, Phoenix, Arizona 85007

AZDWR requests that written comments be submitted by 5 on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information about INAs, visit www.azwater.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State