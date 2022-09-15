OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 15
Boys golf: Vols sink Kingman, Mohave Accelerated

Originally Published: September 15, 2022 3:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys golf team defeated the Kingman Bulldogs and the Mohave Accelerated Patriots in a tri-meet played at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman on Sept. 6.

Senior Robert Brackett shot a scorching two-under 34 to lead Lee Williams to the win. As a team coach Scott Lander’s Volunteers were five-over 149 in the nine-hole match. Mohave Accelerated finished second at 173, while Kingman carded a 202.

Sophomore Jacob Lander shot a 37, junior Brodie O’Banion shot a 38 and senior Caden Moore had a 40 for Lee Williams. For Kingman, senior Bobbie Walker tied for third overall with a 38, while senior Kirk Potakar carded a 41 and junior Conner Valandingham shot 50.

It was the Volunteers second “solid” win of the season, coach Landers, crediting Assistant Coach Sean Lawson for helping with the junior varsity program, where many new players are gaining experience.

Lee Williams is coming off a stellar 2021 season when the Volunteers qualified for the state tournament at Tucson.

