OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Sept. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Cardinals, Raiders trying to bounce back from losses

The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers, with the Cardinals getting blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders falling on the road at the division rival Chargers. (AP file photo)

The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers, with the Cardinals getting blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders falling on the road at the division rival Chargers. (AP file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 15, 2022 4:30 p.m.

For the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 season started with a dud.

The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers, with the Cardinals getting blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders falling on the road at the division rival Chargers.

That's put some added urgency on the game Sunday, when Arizona (0-1) visits Las Vegas (0-1), given that no team that started the season 0-2 made the playoffs the past three seasons.

“When you get beat like that at home in Game 1, it’s got to be a wake-up call for whoever felt complacent or whatever internally,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. "You’ve got to look in the mirror individually and ask yourself, ‘Do you really want to be here? Do you really want to be great? What drives you?’ Those are the questions I feel need to be asked.”

The 44-21 loss to the Chiefs was a carryover to how the 2021 season ended for Arizona. The Cardinals lost four of their final five games in the regular season to squander the division title and then got blown out in the wild-card round against the Rams.

That's only added to the frustration for Murray, who is trying to live up to the $230.5 million contract he signed in the offseason.

“You can only lose so much until it starts to boil over and stuff like that,” he said. “I’ve been here in this organization and since I’ve been here, we’ve gotten better each year, but it’s still not the standard, not how I’m used to playing and how I’m used to doing things on a football field."

The Raiders didn't look as bad as the Cardinals in Week 1, but there were still plenty of issues, including Derek Carr's three interceptions in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Las Vegas had been hoping the offseason addition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams would lift the offense to a new level, but that didn't happen in the opener.

“I mean you want to establish an identity as fast as possible obviously, and that doesn’t happen Week 1 whether it’s good or bad regardless," Adams said. “It’s going to take some time to get going and really figure out who you are as a squad."

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State