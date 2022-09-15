Cardinals, Raiders trying to bounce back from losses

For the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 season started with a dud.

The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers, with the Cardinals getting blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders falling on the road at the division rival Chargers.

That's put some added urgency on the game Sunday, when Arizona (0-1) visits Las Vegas (0-1), given that no team that started the season 0-2 made the playoffs the past three seasons.

“When you get beat like that at home in Game 1, it’s got to be a wake-up call for whoever felt complacent or whatever internally,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. "You’ve got to look in the mirror individually and ask yourself, ‘Do you really want to be here? Do you really want to be great? What drives you?’ Those are the questions I feel need to be asked.”

The 44-21 loss to the Chiefs was a carryover to how the 2021 season ended for Arizona. The Cardinals lost four of their final five games in the regular season to squander the division title and then got blown out in the wild-card round against the Rams.

That's only added to the frustration for Murray, who is trying to live up to the $230.5 million contract he signed in the offseason.

“You can only lose so much until it starts to boil over and stuff like that,” he said. “I’ve been here in this organization and since I’ve been here, we’ve gotten better each year, but it’s still not the standard, not how I’m used to playing and how I’m used to doing things on a football field."

The Raiders didn't look as bad as the Cardinals in Week 1, but there were still plenty of issues, including Derek Carr's three interceptions in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Las Vegas had been hoping the offseason addition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams would lift the offense to a new level, but that didn't happen in the opener.

“I mean you want to establish an identity as fast as possible obviously, and that doesn’t happen Week 1 whether it’s good or bad regardless," Adams said. “It’s going to take some time to get going and really figure out who you are as a squad."