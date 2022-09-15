OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 15
Horoscopes | Sept. 15, 2022

Originally Published: September 15, 2022 9:39 a.m.

Birthdays: Prince Harry, 38; Ben Schwartz, 41; Marisa Ramirez, 45; Tommy Lee Jones, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Simplify your life. Back away from anyone asking for too much or from situations that can cost you financially or emotionally. Put your energy into what excites you, and do the best job possible to impress those who can help you reach your objective. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful not to give in to what someone demands. Don't limit what you can do because you feel guilty about looking out for yourself. Take the high road, refuse to argue and continue down a path you find rewarding. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't lose sight of your goals. Recognize what's possible, and inch your way in whatever direction pays off. Helping others is righteous, but don't forget to do what's best for you. Taking care of business is all you must do to impress others. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pay closer attention to how you look and present yourself and your ideas to the world. Stand tall and press forward with dignity and confidence. Work by yourself if it will alleviate interference. Don't overspend or overreact. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit tight until you have all the particulars about a situation that can affect your position or reputation. Be a good listener, and counter with detail and precision. Explore the possibilities, but do only what's necessary. Overdoing something will be to your detriment. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put pressing matters to rest. Ease your stress and head in a direction that restores your faith in what you have to offer. Start conversations and explore the possibilities others present. Patience is necessary when dealing with matters that can affect money matters. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop spending; look for cheaper alternatives. Learning and taking better care of yourself mentally, physically and financially will lead to better days. Find a routine that works for you, and progress will be yours. Live in the moment. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't get pulled into someone else's dream. Take pride in your accomplishments. Personal gain is apparent and will have an impact on the way others view you. Don't be afraid to do things your way. Physical improvements and romance are encouraged. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully in order to deduce what's valid. Act on facts, and refuse to let anyone take advantage of your good nature or generosity. Put your energy where it will do some good, and don't waste time on nonsense or people trying to lead you astray. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay attention to detail, and invest in something worthwhile. Too much of anything will drag you down. Rearrange your space to suit your needs. An exciting proposal will grab your attention. Use your skills uniquely, and you'll boost your income. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let interference stand in your way. Make your position clear and go about your business. A passionate attitude and an energetic approach will help you gain ground and promote your desired success. Be blunt about your intentions. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for an alternative way to use and promote your skills. Helping others with services and skills you've honed will put you in demand and give you the edge when dealing with partnerships. Don't let mixed emotions ruin your plans. 2 stars

