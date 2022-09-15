OFFERS
Kingman Concert Band releases schedule

The Kingman Concert Band has released its schedule for the 2022-23 concert season. (File photo)

The Kingman Concert Band has released its schedule for the 2022-23 concert season. (File photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2022 5:06 p.m.

KINGMAN — Celebrating over 20 years of music, the Kingman Concert Band has scheduled a variety of free community concerts through May.

According to a news release from organizers, the non-profit organization hosts free concerts through the community.

The band is dependent entirely on donations to continue its growth and pay for other expenses.

The band welcomes new musicians who over age 18 who play a wind or percussion instrument.

For more information visit www.kingmanconcertband.com or call 928-853-3846.

The season-opener, the “Celebrate America” concert, will take place Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. at Stetson Winery at 10965 Moonscape Way in Kingman.

“An Old-Fashioned Christmas” concert is slated for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Kingman Presbyterian Church at 2425 Detroit Ave. in Kingman.

An “And All that Jazz” concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Journey Church at 3782 N. Bank St. in Kingman.

“A Musical Mystery” concert will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Mohave County Library – Kingman at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.

