OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Sept. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Day of Caring slated

The annual Kingman Day of Caring Citywide Cleanup is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17. (Courtesy photo)

The annual Kingman Day of Caring Citywide Cleanup is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2022 5:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Day of Caring is a city-wide clean-up to help give back to the community.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. until noon the community is encouraged to get creative with how they give back. Whether it’s working on a neighborhood project, cleaning a street or hosting a food drive, River Cities United Way wants residents to participate.

To sign up for the 2022 Kingman Day of Caring visit rcuw.org/dayofcaring/ to fill out an application and waiver. For more information call 928-855-6333.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State