Kingman Day of Caring slated

KINGMAN – The Kingman Day of Caring is a city-wide clean-up to help give back to the community.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. until noon the community is encouraged to get creative with how they give back. Whether it’s working on a neighborhood project, cleaning a street or hosting a food drive, River Cities United Way wants residents to participate.

To sign up for the 2022 Kingman Day of Caring visit rcuw.org/dayofcaring/ to fill out an application and waiver. For more information call 928-855-6333.