Thu, Sept. 15
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Speaker

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Sept. 9 meeting. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2022 5:13 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 15, 2022 5:43 PM

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Sept. 9 meeting. Foggin, assisted by Kingman City Councilmember Cherish Sammeli, gave the group a PowerPoint presentation on Proposition 415 which, if voter approved, will increase the city’s sales tax from 2.5% to 3.06%. On big ticket items, only the first $10,000 would be taxed at 3.06%, and the remainder would be taxed at 2.5%. It was noted that 55% of Kingman’s streets are in poor condition and 30% in fair condition. If Prop. 415 passes, 85% of streets will be in good condition following the 10-year paving program, they said.

