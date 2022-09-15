Lee Williams, Kingman drop VB contests

KINGMAN – Lee Williams won the first set but lost the next three to fall 3-1 to Coconino in a high school varsity volleyball game played Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kingman.

The set scores were 25-18, 18-25, 24-26. 15-25.

The Volunteers, who are now 2-3 in regular season play, next host Mingus Union (3-2) at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

Odyssey Institute 3, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Odyssey Institute on Wednesday, Sept. 15. No other information was available.

Kingman fell to 1-4 on the season with a fourth consecutive loss. Odyssey Institute is 5-1 in regular season play.