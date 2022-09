Mohave County Fair schedule

Friday, Sept. 16: Main stage: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Scott & Sabrina 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Warren Garrett Community Stage: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beale Street Theater 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Casey Arave & Students 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mickey O’Connor- Juggling 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Open Mic Karaoke Family stage: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Peach springs Elementary Bird Dancers 2 p.m. - 3 p.m., Godfrey the Magician 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Kristin and Scarlet Perez 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Martial Arts Demo Show arena: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Small Animal Showmanship 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheep Showmanship 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Beef Showmanship and Livestock Round Robin Saturday, Sept. 17: Main stage: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Swillers 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., Derek Jones Community stage: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Peach Springs Elementary Bird Dancers 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Martial Arts Demo 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Kingman Parks and Recreation- dance Family stage: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Beale Medley: Aurora, Addy, Kelli, Aimee 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Beale Street Theater 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kingdom of God Church Band 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mickey O’Connor Juggling & Comedy Show Show arena: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Parade of Champions & Livestock Auction Sunday, Sept. 18: Community stage: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bud Mickle Band 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Flips for Fun- Gymnastics Family Stage: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Beale Street Theater 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Peach Springs Elementary Bird Dancers

