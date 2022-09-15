Mohave County will consider legal options as Queen Creek water transfer moves ahead

KINGMAN – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has ruled that an environmental analysis will not be necessary for the proposed transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek. Now, Mohave County officials are expected to weigh what legal avenues may yet remain to prevent that transfer from taking place.

According to Mohave County officials, the Bureau ruled earlier this month that the proposed water transfer from Cibola-based GSC Farms to the town of Queen Creek. The Bureau was asked to perform an environmental analysis for the agreement earlier this year, but ultimately concluded that the project did not constitute a “major federal action” that would significantly affect the quality of any human environment. As such, reclamation officials ruled that no environmental impact statement would be required.

Now, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the matter with attorneys to determine what further steps, if any, could possibly impede the proposed transfer agreement.

The agreement was proposed in 2019 between Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions, which owns GSC Farms, and Queen Creek. According to a study commissioned by Greenstone that year, the water could provide a $300 million economic impact for the state, while providing for the construction of 5,500 new homes in the Queen Creek - compared to a $1.2 million economic output created by GSC Farms in 2019, the majority of which was to the benefit of California.

Queen Creek officials said in a 2021 Today’s News-Herald interview that despite Greenstone’s study, new homes in the Queen Creek community were never part of the city’s plans, and that the water would serve only to subsidize the community’s existing groundwater resources.

But Mohave County officials have long opposed the proposed water transfer, which supervisors have warned would deprive Colorado River communities of their most valuable resource to the enrichment of Central Arizona. County officials have also argued that if the deal succeeds, other Central Arizona communities may seek similar agreements for Fourth-priority Colorado River water rights as well.

“Mohave County has its own water portfolio, and it’s very robust,” said Queen Creek Communications and Marketing Manager Constance Halonen-Wilson last year. “We are just looking to strengthen our own. It’s a minor transfer … but the way Mohave County talks about it, it’s the end of days.”

The water transfer agreement was approved last year by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke, despite outcry from Colorado River communities and the Mohave County Public. Last month, the county issued a letter to Buschatzke, renewing objections to the transfer in light of recent Colorado River water restrictions. The restrictions came this summer due to the further reduction of water levels at Lake Mead, due to prolonged drought throughout the Southwest.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss further potential legal avenues the county may take in challenging Queen Creek’s water transfer agreement on Monday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.