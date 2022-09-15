Preps: KHS, LWHS play at home

KINGMAN – The Friday night lights will be bright in Kingman on Friday, Sept. 16, with both Kingman and Lee Williams high schools in action at home.

Estrella Foothills Wolves (0-2) at Lee Williams Volunteers (1-1)

Lee Williams (1-1), which broke into the win column by trouncing Wickenburg 48-15 last Friday, will look to mount a winning streak when they host the Estrella Foothills High School Wolves. The Wolves are winless, and have been outscored 90-24 so far this season.

Lee Williams, which made the class 4A playoffs last year, is looking to climb above .500 after losing their home opener.

The Volunteers, under first-year head coach Stevann Brown, feature a potent passing attack behind senior quarterback Troy Edwards.

Edwards has thrown for 310.5 yards per game, and has five touchdown passes. His favorite targets include junior Devin White (14 catches, 370 yards, two touchdowns) and sophomore Reilly Feil (10 receptions, 117 yards, two touchdowns.)

Edwards also leads Lee Williams in rushing with 69.5 yards per game. He ran for 93 yards on 11 carries and completed 14-of-23 passes for 309 yards in the Vols’ lopsided win at Wickenburg last week.

Yuma Criminals (2-2) at Kingman Bulldogs (3-0)

Kingman, under first-year head coach Trent Graff, will be looking to remain perfect at 4-0 when they welcome the Yuma Criminals (2-2) to Kingman High School.

Yuma has won two straight games by scores of 48-0 and 47-0, and beat the Bulldogs 62-0 last year.

The Bulldogs won their first three games of the season by outscoring their opponents 104-27, and they’re coming back rested after a bye week following a 30-6 win over cross-town rival Kingman Academy on Sept. 3.

Sophomore running back Seth Baylon rushed for 120 yards to lead Kingman on offense. He’s averaged 161.3 yards per game so far this season.

The Kingman defense had four sacks, including 1.5 by senior Jordan Primm. Sophomore Alijah Haliburton and Primm had five tackles each, while Haliburton and junior Logan Drummond intercepted passes. Haliburton has four picks in just three games.

Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.

Kingman Academy played Thursday night at Kingman High School against Catalina.