Seal it with a kiss: Corporation cooperation, trainers come together for the dogs

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter is seeing 500-plus dogs per month, so Petco and PetSmart are joining forces to train shelter dogs to make them even more adoptable.

While the dogs are awarded treats and “good dogs,” the training is centered around the volunteers of the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter non-profit to equip the team with the tools to train whatever dog comes through the door.

MCAS Manager Nicole Mangiameli said staff is seeing up to 15 dogs brought into the already cramped shelter, and that doesn’t include the cats also filling the shelter. Folks are surrendering their pets due to moving, financial hardships and not getting along with other pets, often because the dogs aren’t trained. Mangiameli hopes that focusing on training within the shelter can help reduce the number of surrenders.

“It’s insane,” Mangiameli said about the 125 dogs currently in the shelter. “We only have so much room.”

Unfortunately, the shelter has had to euthanize some dogs. Euthanization is a last resort and something the shelter wants to avoid. However, the current number of animals is leaving staff with few options. Aggressive dogs are chosen, but it’s something shelter staff carries with them since they build a bond with each animal that comes through the door.

Mangiameli said they’re becoming desperate to get pets adopted, so a handful of dogs and puppies were trained with volunteers, Jacki Cochrane of PetSmart and Justin Porter of Petco to teach them the basics.

While the dogs were rewarded for their behavior, Cochrane and Porter prioritized educating the volunteers to make sure they feel confident and comfortable teaching shelter dogs. Within 30 minutes the dogs were getting the swing of things.

“Every dog should have training,” Cochrane said. “You can teach a dog anything because they’re people pleasers.”

While the two work for comeuting corporations, they understand the desperate need to get dogs adopted to avoid overcrowding or euthanization. Cochrane said she sees dogs being adopted at PetSmart on a Saturday and returned on Monday because owners claimed the dog is too rambunctious.

Training takes time, just like it does with people. However, the shelter is a good place to start so they become familiar with people and basic commands.

Porter said his goal is to equip dogs with basic training so they don’t get returned. Some dogs are too anxious at first to accept treats when they followed a command while others don’t understand what a reward was, which Porter and Cochrane said is a normal response with shelter dogs.

“We don’t know their past trauma, so we have to go about it with love and patience,” Porter said.

Porter and Cochrane explained that just like humans, it takes time to break habits. Consistency is key to training dogs how to sit, stay and not jump while also forming bonds. Through a four-step program, volunteers cue the command, mark the behavior reward with a treat and tell them they’re done with the command. The dog will understand that correctly responding to the command will earn a reward, which will make them want to earn more rewards.

“You can teach a dog anything, they just got to understand that communication from you,” Cochrane said.