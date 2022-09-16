Academy beats Catalina 54-0

KINGMAN – It’s been feast or famine for the Kingman Academy High School football team. On Thursday, Sept. 15 the Tigers feasted on the Catalina Trojans.

Academy scored on its first four drives and six-of-seven first half drives in a blitz that bewildered Catalina, and led to a 41-0 halftime lead for the Tigers. They coasted from there, and won 54-0.

“I was expecting a dogfight. I thought we were evenly matched,” said first-year Academy coach Sean Windecker, who has taken the reigns of the Academy program as head coach after serving as the Tigers’ quarterback from 2009-12 then serving in the military.

Instead, Catalina was leashed by a Tiger defense that didn’t yield yardage, but gained yardage, leaving the Trojans with minus-16 yards in total offense and a single first down, and that was on a penalty call.

Academy’s touchdowns included a pick 6, and a pair of touchdown passes.

But the easiest, and most bizarre, of their first-half scores came on Catalina’s opening drive when the Trojans inexplicably went for it on 4th down-and-31 from their own 2-yard-line.

The Tiger defense snuffed the run attempt for no gain, and after an offsides call against Catalina, Tiger running back Will Robinson scored on the first of his four touchdowns on a one-yard run.

Robinson led the Academy offense by gaining 114 yards on just 10 carries, while scoring on touchdown runs of 1, 2, 10 and 20 yards.

The Tigers also put points on the board with a safety, a 32-yard field goal by sophomore placekicker Gabe Torres and a 90-yard interception return by senior defensive back Jacob Parrott, who also had a touchdown catch on offense as a wide receiver.

In addition to lauding his players, Windecker praised his coaching staff. “I credit our coaching staff,” he said. “They’ve put in countless hours.”

And the coach promised continued improvement from his young squad, which dressed 24 players, but just four seniors, and has 36 on the roster. It was just three years ago that the Tigers had to forfeit all remaining games due to a lack of players midway through the season.

Catalina finds itself in similar straits, dressing just 13 players, and suffering several injuries in the second half.

While the Trojans try to dig out of the trough, Academy may be ascendant.

“There’s more to come from this group,” Windecker predicted.

Academy improved to 2-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action as the home team at Kingman High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 against Cortez (3-1).

Catalina is 0-4 in 2022.

Game notes: Sophomore Gunner Steed recovered a fumble that led to a touchdown for Academy, while freshman Mikah Kanthack intercepted a pass ... Torres was 6-of-7 on extra point tries ... Mason Anderson had a touchdown catch for Academy.